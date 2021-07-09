Love of Kill Anime Reveals Staff, Visuals, 2022 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Fe 's Love of Kill ( Koroshi Ai ) manga revealed the anime's staff, visuals, and 2022 premiere on Friday.

The anime reunites the main staff of the Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist anime. Hideaki Oba is directing the anime at Platinum Vision . Ayumu Hisao ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is writing and supervising the series' scripts. Youko Satou ( Dog & Scissors , 7SEEDS ) is designing the characters.

The site revealed visuals for the anime's two main characters, Chateau Dankworth (first image below) Son Ryang-ha (second image).

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

She's a professional hitman. And he…is also a professional hitman. And she's his target. Caught in a deadly game of cat- and-mouse, will she fall first…or will he?

Fe launched the manga in Monthly Comic Gene in October 2015. Kadokawa shipped the 12th compiled book volume in December. Yen Press released the second volume on May 18.

Sources: Love of Kill anime's website, Comic Natalie