Yo-kai Watch 1 Game to Launch on Smartphones on Saturday

The live-streamed " Yo-kai Watch 8th Anniversary Special" announced on Friday that the Yo-kai Watch 1 SmaPho game will launch on iOS and Android devices on Saturday at "around noon."

Level-5 first announced a smartphone version of the first Yo-kai Watch Nintendo 3DS game in July 2016, although this finalized release version (with a new name) is different from what was announced five years ago.

The Yo-kai Watch ♪ , the new television anime series in the Yo-kai Watch franchise , premiered on April 9. The new show features unique and returning Yo-kai. The comedy also centers on the original series' main characters: fifth-grader Keita (Nate in the English version), ghost butler Whisper, and popular Yo-kai like Jibanyan and Komasan. The original cast members for these four characters are returning for this new series.

Sources: Yo-kai Watch 8th Anniversary Special