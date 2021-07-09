News
Yo-kai Watch 1 Game to Launch on Smartphones on Saturday
posted on by Egan Loo
The live-streamed "Yo-kai Watch 8th Anniversary Special" announced on Friday that the Yo-kai Watch 1 SmaPho game will launch on iOS and Android devices on Saturday at "around noon."
Level-5 first announced a smartphone version of the first Yo-kai Watch Nintendo 3DS game in July 2016, although this finalized release version (with a new name) is different from what was announced five years ago.
The Yo-kai Watch ♪, the new television anime series in the Yo-kai Watch franchise, premiered on April 9. The new show features unique and returning Yo-kai. The comedy also centers on the original series' main characters: fifth-grader Keita (Nate in the English version), ghost butler Whisper, and popular Yo-kai like Jibanyan and Komasan. The original cast members for these four characters are returning for this new series.
Sources: Yo-kai Watch 8th Anniversary Special