Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 28-July 4

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Golf Super Rush stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 28-July 4

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Mario Golf Super Rush Nintendo June 25 31,685 112,115
2 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 17,640 143,648
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 14,422 2,669,091
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 13,211 2,032,643
5 NSw Samurai Warriors 5 KOEI Tecmo Games June 24 11,555 50,246
6 PS4 Samurai Warriors 5 KOEI Tecmo Games June 24 10,292 65,967
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,211 3,898,694
8 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 9,593 179,233
9 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 9,458 2,251,898
10 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 7,954 798,431
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,582 4,326,142
12 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 7,298 2,279,942
13 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,167 6,813,456
14 PS4 Scarlet Nexus Bandai Namco Entertainment June 24 5,805 25,965
15 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,599 1,924,087
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,723 738,960
17 NSw Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya for Nintendo Switch Nippon Columba July 1 4,486 4,486
18 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30 4,367 253,358
19 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,162 3,892,616
20 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,123 4,075,472

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 21-27
