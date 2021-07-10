News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 28-July 4
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Golf Super Rush stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: June 28-July 4
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Mario Golf Super Rush
|Nintendo
|June 25
|31,685
|112,115
|2
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|17,640
|143,648
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|14,422
|2,669,091
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|13,211
|2,032,643
|5
|NSw
|Samurai Warriors 5
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 24
|11,555
|50,246
|6
|PS4
|Samurai Warriors 5
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 24
|10,292
|65,967
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,211
|3,898,694
|8
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|9,593
|179,233
|9
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|9,458
|2,251,898
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|7,954
|798,431
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,582
|4,326,142
|12
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|7,298
|2,279,942
|13
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,167
|6,813,456
|14
|PS4
|Scarlet Nexus
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|June 24
|5,805
|25,965
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,599
|1,924,087
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,723
|738,960
|17
|NSw
|Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya for Nintendo Switch
|Nippon Columba
|July 1
|4,486
|4,486
|18
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30
|4,367
|253,358
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,162
|3,892,616
|20
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,123
|4,075,472
Source: Famitsu