Demon Slayer Gets New Novel on July 16

New novel adapts manga, upcoming anime's Entertainment District Arc

This year's 32nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga is inspiring a new novel that will ship on July 16. The novel is titled Kimetesu no Yaiba Novelize: Yūkaku Sennyū Daisakusen-hen (Operation Infiltrate the Entertainment District Arc). Shuka Matsuda ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Scars They Left Behind ) is writing the novel, and Gotouge is providing the illustrations.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has previously inspired four other novels, all penned by Aya Yajima.

The new novel will cover the same arc from volumes 8-11 of the original manga that the upcoming Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ) television anime will cover. The new anime will premiere this year.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The series was followed up by the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film in October 2020. Four new Valentine's Day-themed shorts titled " Kimetsu Gakuen Valentine-hen " (Demon Slayer Academy Valentine Chapter) premiered online in February.