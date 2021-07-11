Ryōji Minagawa, Fukurō Izumi's "Dante" Ocean King Manga Ends in August

Manga set in 18th century during European Age of Sail debuted in December 2015

The August issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Monday that Ryōji Minagawa and Fukurō Izumi 's Kaiō Dante ( "Dante" Ocean King ) manga will end in the magazine's September issue on August 12.

The manga ended its "Atlantis Arc" in September 2020 and entered its final arc in October 2020.

Minagawa and Izumi launched the manga in the magazine in December 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th volume on April 12.

Shogakukan describes the manga's story:

It is the middle of the 18th century. Beginning with the English, the Western European countries have begun to cast their gaze across the sea in an age of great romance. In such an age lives a boy who hides great power within him. What destiny awaits him as he struggles and cuts through the raging waves? An ocean spectacle romance action story begins!

Viz Media published three volumes of Minagawa and Hiroshi Takashige 's Spriggan manga as Striker in North America from 1998 to 1999. Viz also released all 22 volumes of Minagawa and Kyoichi Nanatsuki 's Project ARMS manga in North America from 2003 to 2009.

The Spriggan manga inspired an anime film in 1998, while Project ARMS inspired a 26-episode television anime series in 2001. Spriggan is inspiring a new anime series by David Production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Cells at Work! ). Netflix will debut the anime worldwide in 2022.

Minagawa launched the Peace Maker manga (no relation to the similarly titled manga by Nanae Chrono ) in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2007, and ended the series in 2016.