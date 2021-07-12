Defying Kurosaki-kun Manga Reaches Climax

Manga's 1st part of final chapter launches on August 12

This year's August issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend revealed on Tuesday that Makino's Defying Kurosaki-kun ( Kurosaki-kun no Iinari ni Nante Naranai ) manga is reaching its climax with the first part of its final chapter in the magazine's next issue on August 12.

Makino revealed on February 4 that the manga would continue past the 18th volume, despite the manga's 17th volume previously revealing in October that the manga would end with the 18th volume. Makino explained that this was due to the manga's current story being longer than they had anticipated.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

"I demand absolute obedience from you." Yu Akabane has worked hard to reinvent herself for high school, and there's only one step left in her plan to leave her plain Jane days behind: asking out her idol, the "White Prince" Shirakawa-kun. When circumstances lead to Yu moving into the school dorm where Shirakawa-kun boards, she thinks she's found her lucky break. But unluckily for Yu, “Black Devil” Kurosaki-kun, the boy everyone at school (including the teachers!) is afraid of, lives there too—and when Yu defies him, he's all too eager to punish her…

Makino launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in 2014. The 18th compiled book volume shipped on March 12. Kodansha Comics published the 15th volume digitally in English in March 2020. The manga inspired a live-action film in 2016.

The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga at Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards.