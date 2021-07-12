Discotek Releases Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare, Super Dimension Century Orguss, Galaxy Cyclone Braiger Anime on September 28

Discotek announced on Monday that it will release Case Closed : The Darkest Nightmare ( Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare ), Super Dimension Century Orguss , Fatal Fury: The OVA Collection, and the second set of City Hunter 2 on Blu-ray Disc on September 28. The company will also release Galaxy Cyclone Braiger on standard definition Blu-ray Disc on the same day.

Discotek 's release of Case Closed : The Darkest Nightmare, the 20th anime movie in the Detective Conan series, will include Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as a new English dub . The film originally premiered in Japan in April 2016.



Discotek will release all 35 episodes of Super Dimension Century Orguss on Blu-ray Disc in Japanese with English subtitles, and the release will also include the 17 English-dubbed episodes. The release will be remastered in 1080p. The anime originally aired in 1983-1984.



Discotek had the original film elements scanned to create a new 1080p Blu-Ray Disc release of Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf and Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle in Fatal Fury: The OVA Collection . Both OVAs will include English subtitles, the English dub , and several improvements, such as revised subtitles, original Japanese title sequences, and a restored missing scene from the second OVA . The missing scene will feature a new English dub . The release will also include a guided fan commentary by producer Brady Hartel and YouTuber Matt McMuscles.



Discotek 's second set of City Hunter 2 will include episodes 39-63. Discotek released the first Blu-ray Disc set of City Hunter 2 with the first 38 episodes with English subtitles. Discotek has licensed the City Hunter anime projects.



The company's release of Galaxy Cyclone Braiger will feature all 39 episodes, uncut and in Japanese with English subtitles. The anime originally aired in 1981-1982.

