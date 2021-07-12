Sony Pictures Streams 2003 Astro Boy Anime on YouTube

Sony Pictures Television began streaming the first episode of the 2003 Astro Boy anime series on its Throwback Toons YouTube channel on Saturday. The channel previously streamed the seventh episode in June.

Throwback Toons describes the anime:

A new sci-fi action-packed television series starring Astro Boy ; a heroic robot with charms of an adorable boy; and one of the most symbolical characters in the world of Anime. The original story was created by the 'Father of Manga'; Osamu Tezuka ' and is largely remembered to be his most popular work ever! A powerful mix of action; excitement and fantasy set in a futuristic robot-based civilization; ASTRO BOY follows the adventures of a jet-powered robot. Laser beam hands; searchlight eyes; 100k-horsepower strength and a superior yet human-like mind; join together with an incorruptible heart and uncompromising bravery. Nothing can stop ASTRO's mission ' to protect all that is good ' both robot and human ' from the forces of evil.

The YouTube description of the first episode of the anime lists Mill Creek Entertainment 's 2015 release of the anime.

The French-Japanese animated spin-off series Go Astro Boy Go! launched in October 2019. A joint production between Tezuka Productions and Nigerian television station Chanel TV created a television animation project in 2014.

Osamu Tezuka 's Astro Boy manga inspired Japan's first full-fledged half-hour television anime series in 1963, followed by a color television series in 1980 and the remake in 2003.