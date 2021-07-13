Godzilla vs. Kong Film Tops 50 Billion Yen Worldwide

Film opened in U.S. on March 31, in Japan on July 2

TOHO reported on Tuesday that the Godzilla vs. Kong film has earned the equivalent of over 50 billion yen (about US$452 million) worldwide.

The film has earned over US$100 million in the United States, where it opened on March 31. The movie earned US$48.5 million in its first five days in the U.S. The film opened internationally on March 26 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available.

The film opened in Japan on July 2, delayed from its original May 14 opening. The film earned 464 million yen (about US$4.18 million) and topped the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 293,000 tickets over the weekend, and 390,000 tickets over its first three days (including Friday). The film earned more than 600 million (about US$5.4 million) in its first three days.

Actor Shun Oguri (live-action Gintama , Gokusen , Hana Yori Dango ) made his Hollywood acting debut as an "important role" in the film. The cast also includes Julian Dennison ( Deapool 2 ), Millie Bobby Brown ( Stranger Things ), Brian Tyree Henry ( Atlanta ), Demian Bichir ( The Nun ), Eiza González ( Baby Driver ), Alexander Skarsgård ( Big Little Lies ), Rebecca Hall ( The Prestige , Iron Man 3 ), Jessica Henwick ( Iron Fist ), Kyle Chandler ( The Wolf of Wall Street , Manchester by the Sea ), Lance Reddick ( Bosch , John Wick ), Van Marten ( Avengers: Infinity War ), and Ziyi Zhang ( Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ).

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest, You're Next ) directed the film.

Source: Oricon via Otakomu