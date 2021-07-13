Kyōtarō Azuma Launches New The King of Fighters Manga About Shingo

Manga launches on July 19

Manga creator Kyōtarō Azuma revealed on Twitter on Monday that he will launch a new manga based on SNK 's The King of Fighters franchise titled The King of Fighters Gaiden: Honoo no Kigen - Shingo, Timeslip! Ikkimasu! (The King of Fighters Side Story: The Origin of Flame - Shingo Travels Through Time! Let's Go!) in Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) section on the Niconico service on July 19. The manga will center on the character Shingo Yabuki.

Azuma previously drew The King of Fighters: A New Beginning manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. The manga launched in January 2018, and ended last September. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

SNK will release its The King of Fighters XV game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store in the first quarter of 2022.