News
Tomy Announces Wixoss Card Game's English Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tomy International announced on Monday that it will release Takara Tomy's WIXOSS trading card game in English, beginning with the "WIXOSS TCG: Interlude Diva" Booster Packs and Debut Decks in November, and the introduction of organized play.
The "WIXOSS TCG: Interlude Diva" set is based on Wixoss Diva(A)Live, the newest television anime in the franchise. The anime premiered on January 8. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
The toy and game maker Takara Tomy launched the WIXOSS (pronounced like "wi-cross") card game in April 2014. The Selector Infected Wixoss anime series also premiered that month, followed by a second season, Selector Spread Wixoss, in October of that same year. The Selector Destructed Wixoss anime film then opened in Japan in February 2016. The 12-episode Lostorage incited WIXOSS anime premiered in October 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
Funimation released Selector Infected Wixoss on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in September 2015, and released Selector Spread Wixoss on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2016.
Source: ICv2 (Jeffrey Dohm-Sanchez)