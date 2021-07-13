Tomy Announces Wixoss Card Game's English Release

"WIXOSS TCG: Interlude Diva" set debuts in November

Tomy International announced on Monday that it will release Takara Tomy 's WIXOSS trading card game in English, beginning with the "WIXOSS TCG: Interlude Diva" Booster Packs and Debut Decks in November, and the introduction of organized play.

The "WIXOSS TCG: Interlude Diva" set is based on Wixoss Diva(A)Live , the newest television anime in the franchise . The anime premiered on January 8. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The toy and game maker Takara Tomy launched the WIXOSS (pronounced like "wi-cross") card game in April 2014. The Selector Infected Wixoss anime series also premiered that month, followed by a second season, Selector Spread Wixoss , in October of that same year. The Selector Destructed Wixoss anime film then opened in Japan in February 2016. The 12-episode Lostorage incited WIXOSS anime premiered in October 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Funimation released Selector Infected Wixoss on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in September 2015, and released Selector Spread Wixoss on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2016.



Source: ICv2 (Jeffrey Dohm-Sanchez)