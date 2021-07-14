2nd Gundam 00 Stage Play Reveals New February 2022 Debut

Sequel play was originally slated for July 2020

Bandai Namco Live Creative and Office Endless revealed on Wednesday that the "second season" of the stage play adaptation of the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 anime will now debut in February 2022. The play will run in Tokyo from February 4-14. The companies also revealed a new visual for the play.

The stage play is titled Mobile Suit Gundam 00 -Hakai ni Yoru Saisei- Re:(in)novation .

The play was previously slated to debut in July 2020, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The new cast members include Yūki Maekawa as Saji Crossroad and Sakiho Motonishi as Louise Halevy. Yūichi Nakamura was originally cast as Mister Bushido, but now Yoshihide Sasaki will play the role.

Shōhei Hashimoto , Seiichirō Nagata , and Yū Imari all reprise their respective roles as Setsuna F. Seiei, Tieria Erde, and Lockon Stratos. Ryotaro Kosaka replaces Taiyō Ayukawa as Allelujah Haptism.

Fumiya Matsuzaki is directing and writing the play.

The first season of the stage production ran in Tokyo and Osaka in February 2019.

In the story's wartorn future, mankind has splintered into three major factions over energy resources. However, a group known as the Celestial Being aims to eradicate war with four giant robotic mecha known as Gundams and their Gundam Meister pilots.

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 is the first Gundam series to be produced and broadcast in high-definition format. The first 25-episode season of the anime aired in 2007-2008. The anime's second 25-episode season then aired in 2008-2009. Bandai Entertainment dubbed both seasons of the anime, and aired the series in the United States on Sci Fi Channel 's Ani-Monday programming block in 2008-2009.

Sunrise released the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer sequel film in 2010. Bandai Entertainment released the film in North America on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2011.

