Funimation Streams Obey Me! Anime on July 16

Anime is based on mobile otome game

Funimation confirmed on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the anime based on the Obey Me! game app on Friday in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Funimation had briefly listed on July 11 that it would stream the anime.

Funimation describes the anime:

Based on the popular mobile game of the same name, the Obey Me! anime is a series of shorts depicting the lives of the brothers from the game. It's the perfect complement to the story you already know and love!

The first episode of the anime will debut on the official YouTube channel for the Obey Me! game app on Friday at 4:00 a.m. EDT. The anime will have English subtitles.

The anime's cast includes:

The otome game centers on a human who is selected to become an exchange student at RAD, a school for demons. Awaiting the protagonist are seven demon brothers each with a unique personality.

The game app by NTT Solmare Corporation is part of the overall Shall We Date? series of otome games.