Square Enix Announces Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights Smartphone Game

Square Enix announced Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights , a new game for iOS and Android devices in its Bravely Default role-playing game series, on Wednesday. The company posted a trailer:

The game will have a turn-based battle system featuring the series' "Brave" and "Default" commands. Square Enix is optimizing the battle system for smartphones. The game will feature new characters crossed over with familiar characters and worlds from the Bravely Default series.

The game will be free-to-play with in-app purchases. There will be a closed-beta test for the game's Android version.

Square Enix released the original Bravely Default: Flying Fairy game for the Nintendo 3DS in October 2012. An enhanced version of the game, titled Bravely Default: For the Sequel in Japan, shipped in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in December 2013 and in North America in February 2014.

Square Enix released the Bravely Second: End Layer Nintendo 3DS sequel game in Japan in April 2015, in Europe in February 2016, and in North America in April 2016.

The Bravely Default II game launched for the Nintendo Switch on February 26