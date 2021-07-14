Super Robot Wars 30 Game Gets Western Release on Steam on October 28

Trailer streamed for crossover strategy RPG

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that Super Robot Wars 30 , the latest game in the long-running Super Robot Wars crossover strategy role-playing game series, will launch for PC via Steam in the West on October 28, the same day that it launches in Japan and Southeast Asia. The company streamed a trailer:

American trailer

European trailer

The game will launch on October 28 for the PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam in both Japan and Southeast Asia (in English).

The game's intellectual properties include:

The last five titles are new to the franchise . Only the mecha from Z-MSV, M-MSV, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III - Glorification , MazinKaiser Infinitism, and GaoGaiGar Final will be in the game.

The original male and female protagonists are:

Tomokazu Sugita

Theme song: Ryūri no Yaiba ~sleeping beast~/ Masaaki Endoh

Edge Sainklaus (Romanization not confirmed) voiced byTheme song: Ryūri no Yaiba ~sleeping beast~/ Az Seinklaus voiced by Mai Aizawa

Theme song: Divine beast/M.A.R.Y.4 Tunes



Franchise mainstay Hajime Katoki designed the mecha Huckenbein 30:

Edge and Az will face a mystery enemy named Karleum Vaul ( Yūichi Nakamura ) in the mecha Gravalin, as designed by Masami Obari ( Studio G-1 Neo ):





Go Nagai designed the logo for the game.

A Premium Sound & Data Pack will be available for download with music from the original IP titles. (Previous games in the franchise offered physical editions with the music from the various IP titles.)

In addition, there will be two DLC sets this year, each with nine playable mecha (including two from the Super Robot Wars OG sub- franchise ) and 13 missions. Players can purchase a season pass with early access to both DLC sets and two bonus missions. The "Ultra Limited Edition" will bundle a Metal Robot Damashii (Ka signature) Side OG figure of Huckenbein 30 and a serial code to download the original soundtrack .

Sources: Email correspondence, Super Robot Wars 30 game's Steam page via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.