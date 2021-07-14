Voice Actor Taiki Matsuno Diagnosed With COVID-19

Voice of Hajime Kindaichi had fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius

Talent agency Aoni Production announced on Wednesday that voice actor Taiki Matsuno has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Matsuno had a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, so he visited the hospital and tested positive on Tuesday following a PCR test.

Aoni Production will provide medical treatment and follow-up under the guidance of health centers. The agency will examine the health status of its actors and staff in order to prevent infection and ensure their safety as well as that of its customers.

Matsuno is the voice of Hajime Kindaichi in The File of Young Kindaichi , Koga in Inuyasha , and Tart in Fresh Pretty Cure .

Source: Aoni Productions via Otakomu