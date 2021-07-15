Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko Anime Film Competes at Ottawa Animation Festival's Digital Event

4 other Japanese works compete in event from September 22-October 3

The Ottawa International Animation Festival (OIAF) announced on Thursday that Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , Studio 4°C 's anime film of Kanako Nishi 's Gyokō no Nikuko-chan (Nikuko of the Fishing Harbor) novel, is competing in the Animated Feature category at this year's online event.

The other Japanese works competing in the festival are:

Yoriko Mizushiri's "Anxious Body" (Non-Narrative Short Animation)

Honami Yano's "Honekami (A Bite of Bone)" (Narrative Short Animation)

Mari Miyazawa's "Konigiri-Kun Concert" (Animation for Preschool Audiences)

Liu Huanzi's "Coin Adventure" (World Student Panorama)

The event will take place from September 22 to October 3. An international, six-person jury will award winners on October 1.

The OIAF received 2,528 entries from 38 different countries for the 2021 competition. The competition features 107 films and animated series, 48 of which are Panorama screenings meant "to represent the efforts of the Canadian, international, and student communities." These numbers do not entries in the category, which the OIAF will announce in August.

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko opened on June 11.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers ) directed the anime at Studio 4°C . Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man ) is penning the script. Kenichi Konishi ( Children of the Sea , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) was the character designer and chief animation director. Sanma Akashiya ( Santa Claus Tsukamaeta! screenwriter and original creator) planned and produced the film. ASMIK Ace is distributing the film.

10-year-old Kurumi Inagaki sings a GReeeeN -produced cover of "Image no Uta," the debut single of veteran singer-songwriter Takuro Yoshida , as the film's theme song. GReeeeN performs the film's ending theme song "Taketen."

Gentosha published the original novel in April 2014. The "human drama" novel centers on a mother named Nikuko and her daughter, Kikuko, who live on a boat. The novel follows their paths in life, and their growth. The novels have more than 350,000 copies in print.



Source: Press release