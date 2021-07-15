Netflix to Stream Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild CG Film in August

Netflix announced on Friday that it will stream Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, the 58-minute animated production based on CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter games, worldwide on August 12.

Netflix describes the story:

In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon.

The film stars Ben Rausch, Erica Lindbeck , and Dante Basco . The lead character Aiden is based on a rookie character from 2013's Monster Hunter 4 game and 2018's Monster Hunter: World game.

Steven F. Yamamoto directed the project at Pure Imagination Studios, and Joshua Fine (Ultimate Spider-Man) wrote the script. Ryōzō Tsujimoto, Kaname Fujioka, Takahiro Kawano, and Andrew Alfonso supervised the project.

The first installment in the Monster Hunter action game series shipped in 2004 for the PlayStation 2. In the games, players act as hunters who gather and maintain equipment for the purpose of venturing forth from villages to slay a variety of different monsters. The latest game, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, launched on the Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam on July 9. The franchise has sold 72 million copies so far.

The Monster Hunter Stories game inspired the Monster Hunter Stories RIDE ON tie-in anime in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Paul W.S. Anderson directed his Resident Evil lead actress Milla Jovovich in a live-action Monster Hunter film, which opened last December after several date changes due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Source: press release