Atsuko Nanba: Protagonists' Story in Come on-a My House Manga Nears End

Manga creator Atsuko Nanba revealed in the afterword of the fifth volume of the Come on-a My House ( Kamona My House ) manga that the story of the protagonists Hinata and Itsuki is nearing its conclusion.

The manga's 5th compiled volume shipped on July 13, and the sixth volume will ship this winter.

The series went on hiatus in May 2019 due to Nanba going on maternity leave and resumed in 2020's July issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in June 2020.

The manga centers on Hinata, a high school student who often goes to an empty house after school to spend her time and cook using the stove in the garden. One day, when she arrives at the house, she finds that a game creator named Itsuki is living in the house.

Nanba launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in August 2018.

Nanba launched the Ao-Natsu manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend in 2013, and ended it in August 2017. Kodansha released eight volumes for the series. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in August 2018.

Nanba's other manga include Tonari no Atashi , Sprout , Senpai to Kanojo , and Taiyo wa Kimi ni Kagayaku .

Source: Come on-a My House 5th volume