MyDearest Reveals New Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate VR Game Project

Game in "Chronos Universe" launches in early 2022

Game developer MyDearest announced on Monday a new virtual reality game project titled DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate. The game is scheduled to launch in early 2022. The company opened a website and streamed a teaser trailer:

The game will take place in the "Chronos Universe," which is where the company's ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos and TOKYO CHRONOS games take place.

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos launched for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift on December 3, then launched on SteamVR on February 19 and PlayStation VR on April 15.

Source: Press release