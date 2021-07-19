The Grim Reaper and an Argent Cavalier's Irono Launches New Manga

Ryū no Hanayome Okotawari manga launches on August 18

The August issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine revealed last Friday that manga creator Irono is launching a new manga titled Ryū no Hanayome Okotawari (I Refuse to Be the Dragon's Wife) in the magazine's next issue on August 18.

The fantasy manga is set in a village where legends of dragons are still passed on, and the villagers Sakura and Ren are born with the ability to manipulate water. Known as the Dragonborn, they protect the village's existence. One day, to save the weak-bodied Ren from an accident, Sakura breaks the seal on the dragon Kōga and makes a pact. With Ren as hostage, Sakura now serves the dragon.

Irono launched the Shinigami to Gin no Kishi ( The Grim Reaper and an Argent Cavalier ) manga in G Fantasy in 2014, and ended it with the sixth volume in 2017. Crunchyroll previously published the manga digitally in English.