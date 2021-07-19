Viki Streams Love Is Phantom, A Man Who Defies the World of BL Live-Action Series

Streaming service Viki announced on Facebook on Wednesday that it will stream the live-action television adaptations of Kako Mitsuki 's Love Phantom manga titled Love Is Phantom and Konkichi's A Man Who Defies the World of BL ( Zettai BL ni Naru Sekai vs Zettai BL ni Naritakunai Otoko ) manga. Love is Phantom is already available on Viki , and A Man Who Defies the World of BL will debut on July 23.

Viki will also start streaming the PIPLE: My Married Life with an AI series "soon." The show stars voice actor Yuuki Kaji . The show debuted in May 2020.

Viki describes Love Is Phantom :

A whirlwind romance leaves a young woman reeling after she realizes her mysterious lover is none other than the world's coldest man.

The series premiered in Japan on MBS on May 14.

Osamu Minorikawa directed the show, and also wrote the script alongside Kumiko Motoyama, Momoko Meriyama, and Yōsuke Ōtani. JO1 performed the opening theme "Dreaming Night" and musical duo all at once performed the ending theme "23:59."

Mitsuki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine in 2014. Shogakukan shipped the manga's 11th compiled volume on January 8.



Viki describes A Man Who Defies the World of BL :

Suddenly aware that he's living in a " BL world", a college student tries to avoid love at all costs only to find it's impossible to outrun destiny.

The series premiered on TV Asahi on March 27.

Kōichirō Miki directed the show, and Izumi Kawasaki wrote the script.

Konkichi launched the manga in November 2018 on pixiv Comic . Shodensha 's Feel Comics FC Jam imprint has published two compiled volumes of the manga.

Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.