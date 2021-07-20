Terraformars' Kenichi Tachibana Draws New Sci-Fi Manga Gigantis

Story about mysterious creature launches on August 4

This year's 16th issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine announced on Wednesday that Kenichi Tachibana ( Terraformars ) is drawing a new sci-fi manga titled Gigantis, based on the G-Gigantis novel by author Yōichi Komori , in the magazine's next issue on August 4. Takayuki Yamamoto is in charge of story composition. The first chapter will include color pages, and the manga will be featured on the issue's front cover.

The "epic science-fiction" story centers on a mysterious creature that attacks a peaceful remote island.

Komori's G-Gigantis novel launched in May 2019.

Yū Sasuga and Tachibana launched the Terraformars manga in 2011. The manga went on an indefinite hiatus beginning with in December 2019, due to Sasuga's recovery from recent health issues. Shueisha shipped the manga's 22nd volume in November 2019 with a bundled anime DVD. Viz Media is releasing the manga in North America, and shipped the manga's 22nd volume in Decmeber 2019, and the 21st volume on August 2019 with an anime DVD adapting the manga's Earth arc.

The first 13-episode television anime series adapting the Annex 1 arc of the manga premiered in September 2014, while the Terraformars Revenge sequel television anime premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a two-episode OVA series that adapted the manga's Bugs 2 arc in 2014. The episodes shipped with the manga's 10th and 11th volumes.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in April 2016.