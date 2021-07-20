Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish Chainsaw Man Author's New 140-Page 1-Shot in English

1-shot titled Look Back launched on Sunday

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both digitally published Chainsaw Man author Tatsuki Fujimoto 's new 140-page one-shot manga titled Look Back on Sunday.

MANGA Plus describes the one-shot:

Fujino is a fourth grader who draws a manga strip for the school newspaper. Her art makes her the star of the class, but one day she's told that Kyomoto, a student who refuses to come to school, would also like to submit a manga for the paper...

The one shot debuted on Shonen Jump+ in Japan on Monday.



Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga has 11 million copies in circulation, as of June.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018, and Shueisha published the 11th volume on March 4. The manga ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December. The manga's second part, the "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), will serialize on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website.

The manga was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2019, and ranked at #4 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020 (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top manga for male readers. The manga won in the Best Shōnen Manga category at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards on January 19. Additionally, the manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list for male readers.

Viz Media is publishing the manga simultaneously digitally, and is also publishing the manga in print. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga in English digitally.

The manga is getting a television anime adaptation at studio MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Dorohedoro , Attack on Titan The Final Season ). Ryū Nakayama is directing the anime.

