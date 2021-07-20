Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Cross Duel Games Announced, While Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Game Heads West

Konami 's Yu-Gi-Oh! Digital Next livestream announced on Tuesday the new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel games. The company also revealed that the Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! game will head West this fall, and that the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links! mobile game will add the Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V World in 2021.

Konami will release Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam . The game will feature the Master Rules of the Yu-Gi-Oh! official card game and trading card game. It will also be the first game in the franchise to suppport 4K resolution. The game will include a tutorial. Konami will also hold tournaments for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel , and it plans to include it as an official event at the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship event.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel will launch for iOS and Android devices, and it will feature four-player card battles.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyо̄ Battle Royale!! , the latest video game in the franchise , will launch for Switch on August 12 in Japan. The game will include characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime, which premiered in April 2020. Konami debuted the Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel card game in Japan last year.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links! launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on November 2016. The game launched worldwide in January 2017. The game launched for PC in November 2017.