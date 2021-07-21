Mamahaha no Tsurego ga Moto Kano Datta Step-Sibling Romcom Novel Gets Anime

Kyōsuke Kamishiro's story about former couple who reunite as step-siblings due to parents' marriage

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that Kyōsuke Kamishiro and Takayaki 's Mamahaha no Tsurego ga Moto Kano Datta (My Stepmother's Daughter Was My Ex-Girlfriend) light novel series has an anime in the works. Kadokawa did not announce the format or debut date for the anime.

The novels center on Mizuto and Yume, a former couple who enjoyed a relationship in junior high school, but became more and more irritated at each other, and used their graduation as an opportunity to break up. But on the day before entering high school, the two reunite in the most unlikely way: with their parents announcing a marriage, with Mizuto and Yume now becoming step-siblings. Wanting to prioritize their parents' relationship, the two promise to not fool around with each other, establishing a rule where "the first one to get aroused" loses.

Kamishiro began serializing the story in the Kakuyomu website in August 2017, and uploaded the latest chapter on February 6 earlier this year. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Takayaki ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ), beginning with the first volume in December 2018. Kadokawa published the sixth volume on February 1, and it will publish the seventh volume on July 30.

Rei Kusakabe launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in December 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's third volume on May 8.

Source: PR Times via Ota-Suke