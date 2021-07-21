Neptunia, Senran Kagura Crossover Game's Opening Movie Streamed

Game delayed from August 26 to September 16

The official website for Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune , the crossover action RPG for the Senran Kagura and Hyperdimension Neptunia franchises, began streaming the game's opening movie on Wednesday.

Compile Heart announced the game earlier this year on March 8. The game will ship for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 16, delayed from its original August 26 release date due to "various circumstances." Tamsoft is developing the game.

Marvelous established a new subsidiary called Honey∞Parade Games in May 2017 to focus on the production and promotion of the Senran Kagura series. Series producer Kenichirō Takaki previously headed the subsidiary before he left Marvelous.

Idea Factory International most recently released Compile Heart 's Neptunia ReVerse ( Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse ) game on the PlayStation 5 on June 8 and 11 in North America and Europe, respectively. The game shipped in December 2020 in Japan.