Pani Poni's Hekiru Hikawa Launches New Manga in August

Kaori-san wa Tensei Shitemo Kenka ga Shitai centers on dark lord, hero reincarnated as high school students

The September issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Wednesday that Hekiru Hikawa will launch a new manga titled Kaori-san wa Tensei Shitemo Kenka ga Shitai (Even Reincarnated, Kaori's Still Spoiling for a Fight) in the magazine's next issue on August 23. The manga will have a color opening page.

The official Twitter account for the new manga posted an image on Twitter on Wednesday (the new manga is the image at right).

The manga centers on Ryūsei Narukami and the titular Kaori Meteor. Ryūsei spends his days cooped up in his room playing video games, but hides a secret past as an evil dark lord from a fantasy world reincarnated into our world. He has a fateful encounter with the belligerent Kaori, the hero from Ryūsei's world who defeated him, now reincarnated as a high school girl.

Hikawa published the Pani Poni manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine from 2000 to 2011.

In 2005, the anime studios GANSIS and SHAFT produced the 26-episode Pani Poni Dash! series based on the manga. ADV Films (and later Funimation ) released the anime in North America.

Hikawa also created the original character designs for the Concrete Revolutio television anime series and the Concrete Revolutio: The Last Song sequel anime series.