News
Senyū's Robinson Haruhara Launches New Manga

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Majin Reino to Sennen no Fūin full color comedy manga launches on Wednesday

Manga creator Robinson Haruhara announced on Tuesday that they will launch a new manga titled Majin Reino to Sennen no Fūin (Majin Reino & Millennium Seal) on Niconico Manga on Wednesday. The first chapter is available now.

Haruhara posted three images from the manga on Twitter on Wednesday.

Haruhara describes the manga as a comedy manga that is in full color, emulating a "webtoon" style with more details and layers than usual.

Haruhara's Senyū. manga inspired two television anime in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired in Japan. Haruhara's Gakumon! ~Ōkami Shōjo wa Kujikenai~ manga also inspired a Flash anime in 2014.

Haruahara launched the Suginami Tōbatsu Kōmuin - Dungeon Kinmu no Hitobito (Suginami, Public Servant and Eliminator - The People on Dungeon Duty) manga on Shonen Jump+ in January 2018, and Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final volume in April 2019.

Haruhara and Hirakei launched the Tis Time for "Torture," Princess (Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu) manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service in April 2019, and Shueisha's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English.

Source: Robinson Haruhara's Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives