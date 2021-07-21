Senyū's Robinson Haruhara Launches New Manga

Majin Reino to Sennen no Fūin full color comedy manga launches on Wednesday

Manga creator Robinson Haruhara announced on Tuesday that they will launch a new manga titled Majin Reino to Sennen no Fūin ( Majin Reino & Millennium Seal ) on Niconico Manga on Wednesday. The first chapter is available now.

Haruhara posted three images from the manga on Twitter on Wednesday.

Haruhara describes the manga as a comedy manga that is in full color, emulating a "webtoon" style with more details and layers than usual.

Haruhara's Senyū. manga inspired two television anime in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired in Japan. Haruhara's Gakumon! ~Ōkami Shōjo wa Kujikenai~ manga also inspired a Flash anime in 2014.

Haruahara launched the Suginami Tōbatsu Kōmuin - Dungeon Kinmu no Hitobito (Suginami, Public Servant and Eliminator - The People on Dungeon Duty) manga on Shonen Jump+ in January 2018, and Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final volume in April 2019.

Haruhara and Hirakei launched the Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ( Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu ) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in April 2019, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English.