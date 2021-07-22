Komi Can't Communicate Manga Gets Live-Action Series on September 6

NHK announced on Friday that Tomohito Oda 's Komi Can't Communicate ( Komi-san wa Comyushō desu. ) manga is inspiring a live-action series that will premiere on September 6 at 10:45 p.m. JST on NHK General's "Yorudora" late-night drama block. The series will have eight episodes.

Elaiza Ikeda will play Shōko Komi, and NEWS ' Takahisa Masuda will play Hitohito Tadano.

Yoshihito Okashita and Eiji Ishii are directing the series. Fumie Mizuhashi is writing the script. Toshikazu Higuchi and Asako Takagi are the executive producers. Hiroyuki Ōnuma is producing the drama. Tо̄ichirо̄ Rutо̄ is the coordinating producer. Eishi Segawa is composing the music.

The manga is also inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere this October on TV Tokyo .

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that's just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn't aloof—she's just super awkward. Now he's made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!

Oda launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016, after first publishing a one-shot version of the manga in September 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 21st compiled book volume on May 18, and it will publish the 22nd volume on August 18. Viz Media published the manga's 13th volume on June 8.



Source: Comic Natalie