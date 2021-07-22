Oscars' Academy Museum to Screen All of Hayao Miyazaki's Films

Films to screen from October 5-November 27

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced on Wednesday that it will screen every film directed by acclaimed anime filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki from October 5 to November 27.

One of the museum's first exhibits will feature the works of Hayao Miyazaki , presented in collaboration with Studio Ghibli .

The Museum's website noted that the exhibit will feature original production materials — "some of which have never been seen outside of Studio Ghibli 's archives" — from such films as My Neighbor Totoro (1988) and Spirited Away (2001). In particular, the exhibit will "present more than 200 concept sketches, character designs, storyboards, layouts, cels, backgrounds, film clips, and immersive environments." The exhibit will have an accompanying print catalogue, film screenings, events, and "unique Studio Ghibli merchandise" at the Museum's shop.

The museum will open on September 30, after a gala on September 25. The museum's opening was delayed, and it was previously planned to open in April 2021. Actor Tom Hanks had announced during the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony in February 2020 that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures would open after several delays on December 14, 2020.

The Museum as a whole will delve into the 90-year history of the Oscars. It will open at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had announced the project in 2012 with a projected 2017 opening date. The academy announced the Miyazaki exhibit in December 2018, when the museum's projecting opening date had already slipped to 2019.

Miyazaki is now directing his next feature film, Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (How Do You Live?) Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki reported that the film was about 15% complete at the end of October 2019, after three and a half years of production.

Sources: Deadline (Pete Hammond), IndieWire (Anne Thompson)