Studio 4°C Animates Google's 'Doodle Champion Island Games' Opening

Google announced on Friday the "Doodle Champion Island Games, a series of Olympics-themed minigames that will feature on the "Doodles" on the search engine's main page. Tokyo-based Studio 4°C animated the opening cinematic and designed the characters.

Google streamed a behind-the-scenes video, which includes insight about the project from Studio 4°C .

The official YouTube channel for GoogleDoodles also features more animated video clips for the games from Studio 4°C .

The staff for the animated videos include:

Qumu composed the music.

In the game, players join one of four color teams. They play as Lucky the calico in a 16-bit world, and compete in seven sport mini-games to defeat sport champions and obtain sacred scrolls. Players contribute to a real-time global leaderboard.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for July 24 to August 9, 2020, followed by the Paralympics from August 25 to September 6. They were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and rescheduled to July 23 to August 8, 2021 and August 24 to September 5, 2021, respectively.