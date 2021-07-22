Tokyo Revengers Manga Tops 32 Million Copies in Circulation

Manga's TV anime premiered on April 10, live-action film opened on July 9 at #1

The official Twitter account for Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga announced on Wednesday that the manga has more than 32 million copies in circulation. Wakui drew an illustration to commemorate surpassing 30 million copies.

The 32 million is for copies in circulation that are not necessarily all sold, and are not copies printed and sold. The number is not a sales statistic.

The manga had 5 million copies in circulation in September 2020, and about 8 million copies in February 2020. The manga then had about 10 million copies at the end of March prior to the anime's April premiere.

The manga had over 14.5 million copies in circulation in May. The manga had added about six million copies since the television anime adaptation premiered on April 10, which was a 670% sales jump since the end of March. Kodansha reported that response to the manga since the anime started has been positive and bigger than it expected, with about 2.4 books sold per second.

The account had announced on June 30 that the manga had more than 25 million copies in circulation. Kodansha had previously announced that it would release a set of the manga's first four compiled book volumes with covers featuring the live-action film's cast. This caused preorders of those volumes to be sold out quickly, and prompted reprint orders from Kodansha .

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on July 16.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The anime debuted on the MBS channel on April 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Koichi Hatsumi ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King , Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , Deadman Wonderland , Gangsta. ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Yasuyuki Muto ( Basilisk , Deadman Wonderland , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Golden Kamuy , Gundam Build Fighters ) and Keiko Ōta ( Ace Attorney , Hyakko ) are designing the characters. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music.

Warner Bros. Japan produced a live-action film of the manga, which was slated to open in Japan in October 2020 but then opened on July 9. The film earned 696,434,440 yen (about US$6.31 million) in its first three days to top the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) directed the film.