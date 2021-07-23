BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense. Smartphone Game Ends Service in September

Game launched in January 2020 alongside anime's 1st season

The official website for Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. ~Line Wars~ , the smartphone game adaptation of the BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. anime, announced on Thursday that game will end service on September 21.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in January 2020.

Yuumikan 's original novels center on Kaede Honjō, who is invited by her friend Risa Shiramine to play a virtual reality MMO game with her. While Kaede doesn't dislike games, what she really, truly dislikes is being in pain. She creates a character named Maple, and decides to put all her points in VIT to minimize pain. As a result, she moves slowly, can't use magic, and even a rabbit can get the best of her. But as it turns out, she acquires a skill known as "Absolute Defense" as a result of her pumping points into VIT, as well as a "Counter Skill" that works against special moves. Now, with her ability to nullify all damage, she goes on adventures.

The anime adaptation of the novels premiered its first season in January 2020. Funimation streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed an English dub . The anime's second season will premiere in 2022.

Yuumikan began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016, and is still releasing chapters of the story on the site. Kadokawa began releasing the story in print novel form with art by Koin in September 2017.

Jirō Oimoto launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in May 2018.