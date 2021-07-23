Gundam: Hathaway Film Earns Over 1.85 Billion Yen in Japanese Box Office

Film has sold over 910,000 tickets in 1st 38 days

The Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film has earned a cumulative total of 1,850,500,500 yen (about US$16.89 million) in the Japanese box office in its first 38 days in theaters. The film has sold over 910,000 tickets.

The 1982 Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space anime film holds the record for highest Japanese box office revenue with a total of about 2.3 billion yen (about US$21 million).

The film earned 47,016,500 yen (about US$429,300) from last Friday to Sunday.

The film is the first Gundam film since 1988's Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack to top the 1 billion yen mark.

The film sold 259,074 tickets for 523,943,800 yen (about US$4.77 million) in its first three days at the box office. It ranked at #3 (in terms of tickets sold) in its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan on Friday, June 11, after previously being delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan.

The film sold more than 90,000 Blu-ray Discs just in theaters as of July 5, less than a month since its opening. Theaters sold 52,989 copies of the limited edition, and 37,694 copies of the standard edition.

Netflix U.S. began exclusively streaming the film on July 1.

