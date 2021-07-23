Yen Press Licenses 2 Manga, 2 Light Novels for January 2022

Yen Press announced on Friday that it will release the following manga and light novels for release in January 2022

Title: Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside manga

Creators: Zappon (original story), Masahiro Ikeno (art), Yasumo (character design)

Summary: Despite being the bearer of the powerful Divine Blessing of the Guide, Red has been banished from the Hero's party. Listless, he decides to head to the frontier and hatches a plan to spend his days working an easy apothecary job. Thus begins his new life!



Title: From the Red Fog manga

Creator: Daigo Murasaki (story)

Summary: England at the end of the nineteenth century. A string of gruesome incidents all lead back to a single boy who was born into a world where chaos, order, wealth, and poverty are all deeply intertwined. Guided by a deep solitude, what fate awaits him in the end?



Title: Demon Lord 2099 light novel

Creators: Daigo Murasaki (story), Kureta (illustration)

Summary: Fused Era Year 2099—Shinjuku. The dazzling prosperity of this massive city-state conceals a lurid darkness just beneath its surface. It is here—in this megalopolis that represents the pinnacle of human development—where the legendary Demon Lord Veltol makes his second coming. To rule this brave new world, he will have to take hold of the future for himself!



Title: Chitose-kun Is in the Ramune Bottle light novel

Creators: Hiromu (story), raemz (art)

Summary: As far as normies go, it's hard to beat Saku Chitose. The most popular kid in his high school? Check. An ironclad reputation that can even weather vicious online attacks? Check. A group of friends who are as attractive on the outside as they are on the inside? Check. But when a teacher asks Saku to help a student who has been shut away in his room for months reacclimate to school life, his perfect world will never be the same. What is this, some kinda normie harem story?



Source: Press release