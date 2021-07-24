Stellar Witch LIP☆S' Kotoko Ichi Launches New Manga in September

Kono Kiss wa Kimi wo Korosu Made manga centers on girl who meets demon in her dreams

The official website for Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kotoko Ichi will launch a new manga titled Kono Kiss wa Kimi wo Korosu Made (A Kiss For When I Kill You) in the magazine's next issue on September 24. The manga's tagline is "a kiss that beckons a pre-destined Arabian Night."

The manga centers on an unconventional and athletic girl named Subaru, who meets a dignified demon who kisses her in her dreams. To meet this destined person, she begins a journey that takes her across sea and sand.

Ichi and Hana Kagami recently ended their Stellar Witch LIP☆S ( Majo Kaitō LIP☆S ) manga on June 3. They launched the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume on July 13. Kodansha Comics is digitally publishing the manga in English.