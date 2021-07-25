Amazon Prime Video Streams 2-Minute Teaser for Final Evangelion Film

Company will stream the film worldwide on August 13

Amazon Prime Video 's official Twitter account began streaming a two-minute and 16-second long teaser for Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the new version of the "final" Evangelion film, on Saturday.

Shinji and Co. are making their way to Amazon Prime Video August 13th. Check out this exclusive look at the fourth and final film, EVANGELION:3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME! #ComicConAtHome2021 pic.twitter.com/0yi7r4oIOk — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 24, 2021

Evangelion : 3.0+1.01 is the new version of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , and it began playing in Japan on June 12 for the film's "last run." The new version contains "minor revisions" to some animation sequences, but does not change the film's story. Most, but not all, theaters stopped screening the film on July 21. Amazon Prime Video will stream the film worldwide including Japan on August 13.

The film will stream with dubs in 10 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian. The film will also stream in Japanese with subtitles in 28 languages.

The final Evangelion film opened in Japan on March 8 and ranked #1 in its first weekend. It sold 2,194,533 tickets for 3,338,422,400 yen (about US$30.6 million) in its first seven days in 466 theaters in Japan. The film earned the equivalent of US$3.4 million in 38 IMAX theaters during its first seven days — the second-highest opening week for IMAX screenings of a domestic title in Japan, behind only last year's Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train . Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 also played in 82 theaters equipped for 4D screenings.

As of July 21, it has sold a cumulative total of 6.69 million tickets for 10.22 billion yen (about US$92.7 million). It is now #35 on the all-time ranking chart at the Japanese box office.