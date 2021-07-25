Elegant Yokai Apartment Life Manga Ends on August 25

The September issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Monday that Waka Miyama 's Elegant Yokai Apartment Life ( Yōkai Apāto no Yūga na Nichijō ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 25.

The manga entered its "final season" in November 2019.

Hinowa Kōzuki launched the original Yōkai Apāto no Yūga na Nichijō light novel series in 2003, and concluded it in 2009 with 10 volumes (and a later side-story collection in 2013). Miyama launched the manga adaptation in Monthly Shonen Sirius in 2011. Kodansha published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on July 8.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally only in English, and it released the 21st volume on March 30. The company describes the manga:

Yokai, ghosts, and humans living together in harmony? Yushi Inaba was taken in by his uncle's family after losing his parents in an accident three years ago. Now sixteen and eager to make it on his own, he hopes to move into dorm upon entering high school. But by a cruel twist of fate, the dorm burns to the ground! After searching high and low, Yushi finally manages to find an apartment at the too-good-to-be-true price of 25,000 yen per month! Sure enough, there's one condition: the apartment is haunted! Surrounded by a gaggle of colorful tenants, Yushi's "normal" high school life begins!

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2017 and aired for 26 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.