Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon Anime Film Streams Video Before Friday Opening

Most of cast, staff returning from Babylonia TV anime

Aniplex posted a new promotional video for the Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon ( Fate/Grand Order -Kyūshoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- ) anime film on Sunday, before the film's Friday opening. Friday is the sixth anniversary of the original game.

The anime stars the following cast members who are returning from previous Fate anime projects:

Toshifumi Akai is returning from the previous Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia anime to direct the new film at CloverWorks , and Kinoko Nasu is credited for the original script. Tomoaki Takase is also back to design the characters with sub-character designs by Shōta Iwasaki , Masaaki Takiyama , and Taishi Kawakami . Yurie Hama is serving as chief animation director. Babylonia's Keita Haga and Ryo Kawasaki are again composing the music.

The other staff members, many of whom are also returning from Babylonia, include:

The Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon anime adapts the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "The Grand Temple of Time Solomon" story, which is the Final Singularity in the game's first part. The staff from Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia anime returns to produce the new anime.

The Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ( Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia ), the television anime of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Dai Nana Tokuiten Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia" (Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia) story premiered in Japan on October 5, 2019, and the 21st and final episode aired on March 21, 2020.

Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and the company had a one-year window of streaming exclusivity on the dubbed version. The anime was also streaming on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE . Wakanim and Madman Anime Group's AnimeLab had a 30-day window of streaming exclusivity in their territories.

The game is also inspiring a two-part anime film project. Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot : Wandering: Agateram and Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot : Paladin: Agateram adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the game. The first film opened on December 5, and the second opened on May 15.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.