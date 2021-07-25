The Decagon House Murders Manga Starts Final Arc

The September issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Monday that Hiro Kiyohara 's manga adaptation of Yukito Ayatsuji 's The Decagon House Murders ( Jukkakukan no Satsujin ) novel is starting "the final arc of the tragedy of the 'island'" in the magazine's next issue.

The manga launched in August 2019. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 23.

Locked Room International published an English translation of the novel (translated by Ho-Ling Wong) in 2015, and it describes the story:

Students from a university mystery club decide to visit an island which was the site of a grisly multiple murder the year before. Predictably, they get picked off one by one by an unseen murderer. Is there a madman on the loose? What connection is there to the earlier murders? The answer is a bombshell revelation which few readers will see coming.

Ayatsuji published the novel in 1987.

Kiyohara launched a manga adaptation of Ayatsuji's Another horror novel in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2010, and ended it in 2012. Kadokawa published four volumes for the manga. Kiyohara also drew the two-chapter Another0 manga in Young Ace in 2012. Yen Press published both the original novel and the manga adaptation in English.

Ayatsuji published the original novel in Japan in 2009. The novel inspired a 2012 anime by P.A. Works , with character designs by Noizi Ito . Ayatsuji published a sequel novel titled Another: Episode S in 2013, and a second sequel titled Another 2001 in 2014.

Kiyohara ended the Tantei no Tantei ( Detectives versus Detectives ) manga in May 2017. The manga launched in Young Magazine in May 2016.

