Demon Slayer Manga Wins Japan Cartoonists Association Award

The Japan Cartoonists Association (JCA) announced the winners of the 50th Japan Cartoonists Association Awards on Monday. Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga won the grand prize in the Comic division, and Joruju Piroshiki's self-published work NEW NORMAL! won the grand prize in the Cartoon division. Each grand prize includes a gold plaque, medal, and 500,000 yen (about US$4,500) in prize money.

In addition, War's Unwomanly Face , Keito Koume 's manga adaptation of Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich 's non-fiction World War II book about women soldiers in the Red Army, received the Manga Kingdom Tottori award. Sōtensha's EYEMASK one-panel manga won the Manga Kingdom Tosa award. Kenzo Takada's Okiagari Koboshi project won the MEXT award. All three awards include a silver plaque, medal, and 200,000 yen (about US$1,800) in prize money.

The JCA has presented the Japan Cartoonists Association Awards every year since 1972. Machiko Satonaka served as head of this year's selection committee. The judges included Shōji Igo, Kamakiri Uno , Hiroshi Odagiri, Kōji Fujishita, Moto Hagio , Mitsuru Miura , George Morikawa , and Ikuya Kōmori. An awards ceremony will be held at Imperial Hotel Tokyo on October 1.

Sources: Japan Cartoonists Association website, Comic Natalie