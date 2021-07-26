Disney Manga: Stitch and the Samurai Creator Hiroto Wada Passes Away at 46

The editors of Kodansha 's Evening magazine announced on Monday that manga creator Hiroto Wada suddenly passed away on July 18 due to a cerebral hemorrhage and other contributing factors. He was 46 years old.

Wada's manga titles include Phara-o, a comedy about an Egyptian pharaoh in modern Tokyo which he drew from 2017 to 2018. He then serialized another story about a character out of time, the Disney Manga: Stitch and the Samurai ( Tono-sama to Stitch ) in 2020, and Tokyopop published two of the manga's three volumes so far this year.

Wada just launched a new period comedy titled Yankee Mito Kōmon in Evening on March 23, and the manga's first print volume just shipped on July 21, three days after his passing. The magazine editors expressed their sorrow and regret on Wada's untimely passing and what it meant for the plans he still had for the future.

Sources: Kodansha, Comic Natalie