Idumi Kirihara's Jikyū Sanbyakuen no Shinigami Manga Ends

Manga based on Fujimaru's novel about part-time psychopomp launched in July 2020

The September issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine published the final chapter of Idumi Kirihara 's Jikyū Sanbyakuen no Shinigami (A Psychopomp for 300 Yen an Hour) manga on Monday. Futabasha will publish the manga's third and final volume on October 12.

The manga adapts Fujimaru's novel of the same name. The story centers on Shinji Sakura and his classmate Yuki Hanamori, who he finds out is working a part-time job as a psychopomp, someone who helps dearly departed souls move on from their attachments and unfinised business in this world. At first Shinji finds it unbelievable, but Yuki invites him to tag along to a job, which happens to be Shinji's old childhood friend and first love.

Kirihara launched the manga in Monthly Action in July 2020. Futabasha published the manga's second compiled book volume on May 12. Futabasha published Fujimaru's original novel in December 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the Kirihara's manga adaptation of Yoru Sumino 's I Want to Eat Your Pancreas novel, alongside the original novel itself, and also did the same for Sumino's I Had That Same Dream Again novel and Kirihara's manga adaptation.