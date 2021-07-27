One Piece World Seeker Game Launches on Stadia

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Sunday that its One Piece World Seeker game is available on Google Stadia.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

ONE PIECE World Seeker puts fans into the sandals of series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy to explore Prison Island as part of a brand-new, original story. Moreover, the title also allows players to take control of fan-favorite characters Roronoa Zoro, Sabo and Trafalgar Law in their own unique, individual story episodes.

The game takes place on "Prison Island" ("Jail Island"), which is located in the New World. The game features the talents of One Piece anime producer Hiroki Koyama from Toei Animation , One Piece media supervisor Suguru Sugita from Shueisha , One Piece game supervisor Yuji Suzuki from Shueisha , and One Piece game producer Kōji Nakajima from Bandai Namco Entertainment .

The game commemorated the 20th anniversary of Eiichiro Oda 's original One Piece manga, which launched in 1997.

The game launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the West and in Japan in March 2019 after a delay. The first DLC episode of the game launched in July 2019.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.