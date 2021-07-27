Pokémon Unite Game Adds Gardevoir to Roster

Game launched for Switch on July 21

The official Twitter account for The Pokémon Company International and Tencent 's TiMi Studio Group's Pokémon Unite game announced on Tuesday that the game will add Gardevoir as the first new playable character. The account streamed a video previewing Gardevoir.

Attention, Trainers! Gardevoir is arriving to the shores of Aeos Island on July 28! Keep your eyes open for when this Ranged Attacker steps into battle this Wednesday! #PokemonUNITE(@PokemonUnite)July 27

The game launched for Nintendo Switch on July 21. The game will launch for iOS and Android devices in September.

Players who log in to the game by August 31 at 10:59 a.m. EDT will unlock the playable Pokémon Zeraora.

Tencent 's TiMi Studio Group is producing the game in collaboration with The Pokémon Company .

The game is the franchise 's first strategic team-based battle game. The game allows 10 players to participate in 5-on-5 real-time battles, and it supports cross-platform play. The free-to-start game will include in-app purchases.

Each team has five goals that they use to catch Pokémon and score points. Captured Pokémon can defeat other Pokémon to level up and learn attacks. Each Pokémon has its own special Unite move that players can unlock when they reach a certain level. The team that scores the most points during the time limit wins.

Playable Pokémon include Zeraora, Pikachu, Charizard, Snorlax, Crustle, Greninja, Eldegoss, Talonflame, Lucario, Venusaur, Mr. Mime, Slowbro, Absol, Machamp, Wigglytuff, Alolan Ninetales, Cramorant, Gengar, Garchomp, and Cinderace.

The game will also add Blastoise as a playable character.

China's Tencent conglomerate announced in July 2019 that its TiMi Studio Group is developing a new game in the Pokémon franchise .

Tencent sells Nintendo 's Switch console in China. TiMi Studiio Group's previous works include smartphone games such as Call of Duty Mobile.