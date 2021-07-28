Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Comedy manga about modern-day vampire girl launched in 2013, inspired 2018 TV anime

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Cune magazine revealed on Tuesday that Amatou 's Tonari no Kyūketsuki-san ( Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood ) manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in October. The manga's eighth compiled book volume will ship on December 27.

Crunchyroll previously streamed the manga's television anime adaptation, and it describes the story:

When human girl Amano Akari is rescued by vampire Sophie Twilight, it's love at first sight. Infatuation quickly turns to cohabitation as Sophie reluctantly welcomes Amano as her new roommate. Despite her vampire status, Sophie never attacks humans, instead ordering blood and anime merchandise online like any ordinary human shopper. Sink your teeth into this modern vampire comedy!

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine as part of the magazine's " Comic Cune " four-panel comedy section in 2013. When Comic Cune was spun off into a separate monthly magazine named Monthly Comic Cune in June 2015, the manga followed the magazine and began serialization there. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume in August 2020.

The manga's television anime premiered in October 2018.