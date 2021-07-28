Otomate's Cupid Parasite Switch Game Heads West

Otome visual novel launches this fall

Idea Factory International announced during its IFI Online Summer Festival livestream on Wednesday that it will release its Otomate brand's Cupid Parasite game for the Nitntendo Switch physically and digitally in the West in fall 2021.

The otome visual novel launched for Switch in Japan in August 2020.

The "female-oriented romance adventure" game centers on the heroine, the goddess of love Cupid. Due to various circumstances (an argument with her parents), she descends to the mortal realm (runs away from home), and finds career success (bridal adviser). Cupid works as "Lynette Mirror," the top adviser at the major marriage consultation office Cupid Corporation.

One day, the company president calls Cupid into the office at 5:00 a.m. to give her the job of getting five people to marry. If she succeeds, she can get a promotion. The five troublesome clients are known as the "Parasite 5." While working on interviews, seminars, and giving advice, it's decided that Cupid will live together with these five men and appear on the company's promotional share house television program "Parasite House."

The game's voice cast includes Ryohei Kimura as Gill Lovecraft, Kenn as Shelby Snail, Taku Yashiro as Raul Aconite, Junya Enoki as Keisaiin F. Ryuki, and Makoto Furukawa as Allan Melville.