Ace Attorney Manga's Kazuo Maekawa Launches 'B & B Bad Sisters' Multmedia NFT Project

1st set of 27 pieces of NFT artwork debuts on August 6

An official website opened on Thursday to announce the new "B & B Bad Sisters" multimedia NFT (non-fungible token) project by manga creator Kazuo Maekawa ( Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney , Ace Attorney - Investigations : Miles Edgeworth manga) and podcaster and writer Tony Vega. The project is inspired by cryptocurrency, and the first set of NFT artwork, which consists of 27 pieces of art, will debut on August 6 at 11:00 p.m. EDT.

The art will launch in multiple batches over a two month period. Two pieces will come with ownership rights to a physical aluminum version of the artwork, which will be signed and numbered by Maekawa.

The project's world is Crypto Tokyo, an alternate version of Tokyo where cryptocurrency is a part of daily life, and there are gangs of crypto obsessed teenagers. Moh and Kumako Homma are sisters, known respectively as Bull and Bear, and they are they high schoolers who restore peace to Crypto Tokyo.

The world will be fleshed out through releases of collectible digital and physical artwork. The website lists that the creators are looking into other forms of telling the story aside from digital art.

NFTs are digital items with blockchain-managed ownership. Customers purchase NFTs through cryptocurrency exchange.

Source: Press release