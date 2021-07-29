Dark Horse Comics Launches Cat + Gamer Manga in March 2022

Wataru Nadatani's manga debuted in November 2018

Crunchyroll revealed on Thursday that Dark Horse Comics will launch Wataru Nadatani's Cat + Gamer ( Neko Gurashi no Gamer-san ) manga with an English translation by Zack Davisson . The manga will launch in comic shops first on March 2, 2022, and then in bookstores on March 15, 2022.

Dark Horse Comics describes the story:

Meet Riko, a twenty-nine-year-old office worker with an obsession with video games. Her coworkers can't quite figure her out—she never talks about her personal life, she never works overtime, and she never joins them for happy hour. Is she antisocial? Nope, she's rushing home to play video games alone. That is until a stray cat is found in the office parking lot and ends up coming home with her! Having no experience with pets, Riko uses lessons drawn from video games to guide her in cat care, while her cute companion tries to understand her behavior through a cat's worldview. Equal parts funny and heartwarming, Cat + Gamer is the perfect manga for cat lovers, gamers, and anyone looking for a lighthearted new read!

The manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine in November 2018. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 18.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)